Wagmi Price (WAGMI)
The live price of Wagmi (WAGMI) today is 0.01543197 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 23.17M USD. WAGMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wagmi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.60M USD
- Wagmi price change within the day is -27.36%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.50B USD
During today, the price change of Wagmi to USD was $ -0.00581445862595901.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wagmi to USD was $ +0.0053395588.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wagmi to USD was $ +0.0289873491.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wagmi to USD was $ +0.009651974473922539.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00581445862595901
|-27.36%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0053395588
|+34.60%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0289873491
|+187.84%
|90 Days
|$ +0.009651974473922539
|+166.99%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wagmi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.82%
-27.36%
-34.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? Wagmi protocol is a comprehensive solution for the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem that aims to provide a seamless experience for trading, liquidity provision (LPing), swapping , leverage and strategy generation. The protocol is designed to offer a single platform for all DeFi needs. What makes your project unique? Our project stands out due to the incorporation of the GMI, a multiposition concentrator and enabling leverage on V3 pools. History of your project. Wagmi is an innovative project, emerging as an evolution from Popsicle Finance, which had its primary focus on liquidity provision (LP) strategies. What’s next for your project? We are on the verge of enabling an array of additional liquidity providing strategies and launching on multiple chains. The introduction of leverage trading and limit orders is also in our pipeline. What can your token be used for? Our token is instrumental for utility and governance within the ecosystem, granting users the ability to partake in pivotal decision-making processes and avail themselves of various services.
|1 WAGMI to AUD
A$0.0245368323
|1 WAGMI to GBP
￡0.0121912563
|1 WAGMI to EUR
€0.0146603715
|1 WAGMI to USD
$0.01543197
|1 WAGMI to MYR
RM0.069443865
