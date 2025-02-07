USAID Price (USAID)
The live price of USAID (USAID) today is 0.00139352 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.39M USD. USAID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USAID Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.87M USD
- USAID price change within the day is -48.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of USAID to USD was $ -0.001307517571123258.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USAID to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USAID to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USAID to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.001307517571123258
|-48.40%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of USAID: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+11.46%
-48.40%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USAID is frauding American Citizens we want to be heard Elon Musk D.O.G.E and president Trump have to take back control. We need this token for the US. All illegal actions have to be seen. We are here for the people of the US and around the world. Afford in community will be rewarded we are the OG Token for this mess. We stay strong against corruption around the globe. Help us to gain attention. Make American great again and rise the crypto market for a bright future
|1 USAID to AUD
A$0.0022156968
|1 USAID to GBP
￡0.001114816
|1 USAID to EUR
€0.0013377792
|1 USAID to USD
$0.00139352
|1 USAID to MYR
RM0.0061732936
|1 USAID to TRY
₺0.0501527848
|1 USAID to JPY
¥0.2111322152
|1 USAID to RUB
₽0.1348091248
|1 USAID to INR
₹0.1220166112
|1 USAID to IDR
Rp22.8445865088
|1 USAID to PHP
₱0.080893836
|1 USAID to EGP
￡E.0.0700801208
|1 USAID to BRL
R$0.0080266752
|1 USAID to CAD
C$0.0019927336
|1 USAID to BDT
৳0.1699815696
|1 USAID to NGN
₦2.08923486
|1 USAID to UAH
₴0.0577753392
|1 USAID to VES
Bs0.0836112
|1 USAID to PKR
Rs0.3889174968
|1 USAID to KZT
₸0.7160881224
|1 USAID to THB
฿0.0470870408
|1 USAID to TWD
NT$0.0457213912
|1 USAID to CHF
Fr0.001254168
|1 USAID to HKD
HK$0.0108415856
|1 USAID to MAD
.د.م0.0139491352