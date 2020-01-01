โทเคโนมิกส์ Upril (UPRIL)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Upril (UPRIL) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล Upril (UPRIL)

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://pump.fun/coin/PeGV8nmE7BP23Ev5e3LZJ3muvRvVYAaYozQfHDSpump

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Upril (UPRIL)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Upril (UPRIL) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 7.47K
$ 7.47K$ 7.47K
อุปทานรวม:
$ 999.31M
$ 999.31M$ 999.31M
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 999.31M
$ 999.31M$ 999.31M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 7.47K
$ 7.47K$ 7.47K
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

โทเคโนมิกส์ Upril (UPRIL): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Upril (UPRIL) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นUPRIL สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น UPRIL ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ UPRIL แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น UPRILกัน!

การคาดการณ์ราคา UPRIL

อยากรู้ว่า UPRIL จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา UPRIL ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน