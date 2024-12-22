Smart MFG Price (MFG)
The live price of Smart MFG (MFG) today is 0.0017955 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 692.93K USD. MFG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Smart MFG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 221.51 USD
- Smart MFG price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 385.93M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MFG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MFG price information.
During today, the price change of Smart MFG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Smart MFG to USD was $ -0.0002962487.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Smart MFG to USD was $ +0.0021906870.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Smart MFG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002962487
|-16.49%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0021906870
|+122.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Smart MFG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-20.42%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Smart MFG is a pioneer in tokenizing Real-World Assets (RWAs) and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure (DePin) for the manufacturing supply chain and beyond. As the inventor of the Hardware NFT in 2018, Smart MFG revolutionized how enterprises approach management of on-chain assets, driving efficiency and transparency. Today, Smart MFG is expanding to empower individual makers, uniting the Blockchain and Maker Movements for custom RWA value creation on-chain, including AI-assisted Design for Manufacture (DFM) and decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions like MakerFi, which enable project and invoice financing within its ecosystem. Through its dynamic ecosystem, Smart MFG has evangelized, pitched, collaborated with, and partnered with some of the largest and most pioneering giants in the world, including Mitsubishi, Toyota, Ford, SpaceX, and Lockheed. It has also worked with key industry organizations such as MOBI, the Ethereum Enterprise Alliance, NTMA, and Swissmem, cementing its role as a leader in blockchain-driven manufacturing innovation. With MFG Phigital 1.0 launching in Fall 2024 and MFG Phigital 2.0 in Spring 2025, the platform will link physical RWAs with digital designs and NFTs, leveraging decentralized infrastructure to replicate RWAs via smart contracts and escrow on-chain. For more details on the roadmap and upcoming developments, refer to the latest updates.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MFG to AUD
A$0.002854845
|1 MFG to GBP
￡0.001418445
|1 MFG to EUR
€0.001705725
|1 MFG to USD
$0.0017955
|1 MFG to MYR
RM0.00807975
|1 MFG to TRY
₺0.063183645
|1 MFG to JPY
¥0.28088802
|1 MFG to RUB
₽0.18482877
|1 MFG to INR
₹0.15250977
|1 MFG to IDR
Rp28.959673365
|1 MFG to PHP
₱0.105629265
|1 MFG to EGP
￡E.0.09135504
|1 MFG to BRL
R$0.01091664
|1 MFG to CAD
C$0.002567565
|1 MFG to BDT
৳0.213682455
|1 MFG to NGN
₦2.775106845
|1 MFG to UAH
₴0.074998035
|1 MFG to VES
Bs0.0915705
|1 MFG to PKR
Rs0.497766465
|1 MFG to KZT
₸0.939064455
|1 MFG to THB
฿0.061244505
|1 MFG to TWD
NT$0.058587165
|1 MFG to CHF
Fr0.001597995
|1 MFG to HKD
HK$0.013951035
|1 MFG to MAD
.د.م0.01799091