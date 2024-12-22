Silly Goose Price (GOO)
The live price of Silly Goose (GOO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 508.20K USD. GOO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Silly Goose Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.67K USD
- Silly Goose price change within the day is -6.13%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.96M USD
Get real-time price updates of the GOO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate GOO price information.
During today, the price change of Silly Goose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silly Goose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silly Goose to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silly Goose to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-15.41%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-37.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Silly Goose: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.07%
-6.13%
-26.78%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Memecoin on Solana, tagline "The Silly Goose Has Got Red Boots"
