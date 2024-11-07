โทเคโนมิกส์ RoOLZ (GODL)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ RoOLZ (GODL) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
What is RoOLZ?

RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram.

As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users.

RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token.

$GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL.

The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads

How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation?

The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%).

Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ?

RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment.

Where Can I Buy $GODL?

$GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://roolz.ai
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://app.gitbook.com/o/GSkYrlqYesh1ZDx3NR7j/s/N21GFNhZiPgnFh7NpjP7/

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา RoOLZ (GODL)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ RoOLZ (GODL) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 109.78K
อุปทานรวม:
$ 800.00M
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 547.99M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 160.27K
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.02457733
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.00020047
โทเคโนมิกส์ RoOLZ (GODL): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ RoOLZ (GODL) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นGODL สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น GODL ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ GODL แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น GODLกัน!

การคาดการณ์ราคา GODL

อยากรู้ว่า GODL จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา GODL ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน