What is RoOLZ?
RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram.
As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users.
RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token.
$GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL.
The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads
How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation?
The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%).
Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ?
RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment.
Where Can I Buy $GODL?
$GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา RoOLZ (GODL)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ RoOLZ (GODL) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ RoOLZ (GODL): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ RoOLZ (GODL) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นGODL สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น GODL ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ GODL แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น GODLกัน!
