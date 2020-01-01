โทเคโนมิกส์ Aixbt (AIXBT)
ข้อมูล Aixbt (AIXBT)
Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Aixbt (AIXBT)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Aixbt (AIXBT) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Aixbt (AIXBT)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น AIXBT หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
AIXBT is the native token of the AIXBT ecosystem, which powers an AI-driven market intelligence platform. The token is central to accessing premium features, governance, and incentivizing user engagement within the platform. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Generation: The specific details regarding the total supply, initial minting, or ongoing issuance of AIXBT tokens are not disclosed in the available data. There is no evidence of inflationary or deflationary mechanisms, nor of periodic emissions or burns.
- Distribution: The token is distributed primarily through platform access and community engagement, with a significant portion allocated to airdrops and ecosystem incentives.
Allocation Mechanism
While a full allocation table is not available, the following distribution details are confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|Community Airdrop
|AIXBT was included in a major airdrop campaign alongside other AI and crypto projects.
|Platform Access
|Tokens are required to access the AIXBT Terminal (600,000 tokens for full access as of late 2024).
|Ecosystem/Community
|A portion is reserved for incentivizing community engagement and ecosystem growth.
|Other Allocations
|No explicit data on team, investors, or foundation allocations.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Platform Access: Holding AIXBT tokens is required to access the AIXBT Terminal, which provides advanced AI-powered market intelligence and analytics. As of December 2024, access costs 600,000 tokens (valued at ~$100,000 at the time).
- Governance: The token is designed to facilitate governance, allowing holders to participate in decision-making processes for the platform.
- Ecosystem Utility: The token may be used for payments within the ecosystem, including for premium features, data queries, and possibly for incentivizing data contributors and analysts.
- Incentives: Community engagement and participation are incentivized through airdrops and potential future rewards, though no explicit staking or yield mechanisms are described.
Locking Mechanism
- Access Locking: To access the AIXBT Terminal, users must lock a significant number of tokens, effectively removing them from circulation for the duration of access.
- No Explicit Vesting/Locking for Allocations: There is no public information on vesting schedules, lock-up periods for team or investor allocations, or structured staking programs.
Unlocking Time
- Platform Access: Tokens locked for platform access are presumably unlocked when access is relinquished, but the specific terms (minimum lock period, penalties, etc.) are not disclosed.
- Airdrop/Community: Airdropped tokens are typically claimable immediately or within a defined window, but there is no evidence of long-term vesting or delayed unlocks for these distributions.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Not disclosed; no evidence of ongoing emissions or burns
|Allocation
|Community airdrop, platform access, ecosystem incentives; no explicit team/investor data
|Usage
|Platform access, governance, ecosystem payments
|Incentives
|Community engagement, airdrops, possible future rewards
|Locking
|Required for platform access; no explicit vesting/lock-up for allocations
|Unlocking
|Upon relinquishing access or claim; no structured vesting/unlock schedule
Analysis and Implications
- Transparency: The lack of detailed public information on supply, allocation, and vesting may limit transparency for potential investors and users.
- Utility-Driven Demand: The requirement to lock a substantial number of tokens for platform access creates a strong utility-driven demand, potentially reducing circulating supply and supporting price stability.
- Community Focus: The inclusion in major airdrop campaigns and emphasis on community engagement suggest a strategy to bootstrap network effects and user adoption.
- Governance and Future Utility: The token’s role in governance and potential for expanded ecosystem utility positions it as a core asset for long-term platform development.
Limitations
- No Public Vesting/Unlock Schedule: There is no available data on structured vesting or unlock schedules for team, investor, or foundation allocations.
- No Quantitative Supply Data: Total supply, circulating supply, and detailed allocation percentages are not disclosed in the current dataset.
Conclusion
AIXBT’s token economics are centered on platform utility and community engagement, with a strong emphasis on access-driven demand. However, the absence of detailed public data on issuance, allocation, and vesting mechanisms introduces some uncertainty for stakeholders. Prospective users and investors should monitor official channels for future disclosures regarding supply, allocation, and governance developments.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Aixbt (AIXBT): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Aixbt (AIXBT) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นAIXBT สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น AIXBT ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ AIXBT แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น AIXBTกัน!
