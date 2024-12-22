What is Raju the Elephant (RAJU)

The chronic injuries that Raju had sustained during the time of his brutal captivity continue to persist, although with dedicated care by our expert veterinarians they are healing well. The chronic hip abscess on his left side continues to be treated using antiseptic medicines and antibiotics. The progress has been remarkable even though the wound might not heal completely due to its nature. Today, Raju is safe at the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center where he lives a retired life in a large enclosure. He has around the clock access to his pool and is under the observation of his watchful elephant caregivers and veterinarians. Lots of love, medical attention, nutritious food and dedicated care have worked wonders for this now healthy and happy elephant. His diet is tailored to his needs, and daily treats of his favorite fresh fruits have helped Raju gain a healthy amount of weight and a delightful amount of confidence.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Raju the Elephant (RAJU) Resource Official Website