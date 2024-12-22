Quadrant Protocol Price (EQUAD)
The live price of Quadrant Protocol (EQUAD) today is 0.00549515 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.98M USD. EQUAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quadrant Protocol Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 212.00 USD
- Quadrant Protocol price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 543.18M USD
During today, the price change of Quadrant Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quadrant Protocol to USD was $ +0.0008895966.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quadrant Protocol to USD was $ +0.0018509269.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quadrant Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008895966
|+16.19%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0018509269
|+33.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Quadrant Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. Quadrant aims to provide a blueprint for mapping disparate data sources. It will support proof of data authenticity and provenance via data stamping, the creation of “Constellations” (data smart contracts) for disparate data sources, and fair remuneration and incentive sharing. Data Consumers can trust the authenticity of the data they purchase, “Nurseries” (Data Producers) are compensated fairly every time their data is used, and “Pioneers” (Data Vendors) have the incentive to create innovative Constellations. This new transparent ecosystem ensures that companies get the authentic data they need. Where Quadrant has major potential for impact is the ability it provides “Elons” (the brightest data minds) to find linkages between different constellations and, in turn, create mega Constellations that can be used by Data Consumers to solve real-world problems. This is where Quadrant differentiates itself from its competitors. Quadrant is designed to work with both centralised and decentralised services. The architecture consists of the core Quadrant blockchain, clients (Data Producer, Data Consumer and Anchor), and Guardian Nodes. Quadrant will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism so that it can handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data into the network. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. For the time being, the Ethereum blockchain will be used for anchoring but it can be replaced by any public chain in the future if needed. Quadrant will utilise two different currencies for its network: eQuad and QUAD. QUAD, a utility token, is designed to be used solely on the network. It will be used to stamp data, support simple and complex access structures, simple and complex subscription payments, and for staking by Elons. eQuad is an ERC-20-compliant token that will be sold during the Token Generation Event (TGE). It may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant mainnet is launched.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 EQUAD to AUD
A$0.0087372885
|1 EQUAD to GBP
￡0.0043411685
|1 EQUAD to EUR
€0.0052203925
|1 EQUAD to USD
$0.00549515
|1 EQUAD to MYR
RM0.024728175
|1 EQUAD to TRY
₺0.1933743285
|1 EQUAD to JPY
¥0.859661266
|1 EQUAD to RUB
₽0.565670741
|1 EQUAD to INR
₹0.466758041
|1 EQUAD to IDR
Rp88.6314392045
|1 EQUAD to PHP
₱0.3232796745
|1 EQUAD to EGP
￡E.0.279593232
|1 EQUAD to BRL
R$0.033410512
|1 EQUAD to CAD
C$0.0078580645
|1 EQUAD to BDT
৳0.6539778015
|1 EQUAD to NGN
₦8.4932488885
|1 EQUAD to UAH
₴0.2295324155
|1 EQUAD to VES
Bs0.28025265
|1 EQUAD to PKR
Rs1.5234204345
|1 EQUAD to KZT
₸2.8740184015
|1 EQUAD to THB
฿0.1874395665
|1 EQUAD to TWD
NT$0.1793067445
|1 EQUAD to CHF
Fr0.0048906835
|1 EQUAD to HKD
HK$0.0426973155
|1 EQUAD to MAD
.د.م0.055061403