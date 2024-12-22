PUFF Price (PUFF)
The live price of PUFF (PUFF) today is 0.00383857 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 200.67K USD. PUFF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PUFF Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.72K USD
- PUFF price change within the day is -7.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 52.20M USD
During today, the price change of PUFF to USD was $ -0.000323851234792888.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PUFF to USD was $ -0.0023034045.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PUFF to USD was $ -0.0015951358.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PUFF to USD was $ -0.001447702280203387.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000323851234792888
|-7.78%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0023034045
|-60.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0015951358
|-41.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001447702280203387
|-27.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of PUFF: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.56%
-7.78%
-22.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PUFF Token is the utility token of the StonedApeCrew NFT & will be used in the Cannabis Industry to pay for CBD, Weed & other Accessoires like Pens. The first-ever Token to get your Greens. $PUFF will also play a major role in the Stoned Metaverse. Massive parts of the supply will be burned by using it for the first-ever NFT Evolution Process, Breeding Nuked Apes NFTs & to pay for side collections. Those $PUFF will be burned completely and therefore decrease the circulating supply! The only ways to get $PUFF is by buying it off exchanges or staking a Stoned Ape of the Genesis Collection from https://stonedapecrew.com/
