Poppy Price (POPPY)
The live price of Poppy (POPPY) today is 0.00203663 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.04M USD. POPPY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Poppy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 579.42K USD
- Poppy price change within the day is +16.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
During today, the price change of Poppy to USD was $ +0.00028517.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Poppy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Poppy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Poppy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00028517
|+16.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Poppy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.07%
+16.28%
-46.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Hippo hooray! Metro Richmond ZOO is excited to announce a heartwarming addition to our animal family just in time for the holidays: a baby pygmy hippo. The newborn arrived on December 9, 2024, after a 7-month gestation. Congratulations to pygmy hippo parents Iris and Corwin on the birth of another little girl. This is Iris and Corwin’s 3rd calf in 4.5 years (all females!), and their 2nd calf to arrive right before the holidays. Most people don’t get a hippopotamus for Christmas at all, so we feel lucky to have received two over the years. This birth was unique as it was the first time Iris gave birth in water. While common hippos usually give birth underwater, pygmy hippo calves can be born on land or in water. This token represents a baby pygmy hippo named Poppy.
