Petals Price (PTS)
The live price of Petals (PTS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.83K USD. PTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Petals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.52K USD
- Petals price change within the day is -0.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 14.12B USD
During today, the price change of Petals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Petals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Petals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Petals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-33.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-48.65%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Petals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-0.00%
-5.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Petals is a Web3.0 short video creation and social platform built entirely on blockchain technology, which facilitates value transfer and fair distribution for all users of the protocol. Its innate incentive mechanism is the biggest supporter of the coming Web3.0 era. Through the redistribution of value, content consumers, content producers, backend service providers or advertisers - are all able to create value and generate their own wealth. Everybody benefits.
