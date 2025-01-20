Oobit Price (OBT)
The live price of Oobit (OBT) today is 0.02177797 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.65M USD. OBT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Oobit Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 293.46K USD
- Oobit price change within the day is -3.97%
- It has a circulating supply of 350.91M USD
Get real-time price updates of the OBT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Oobit to USD was $ -0.00090184134720173.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Oobit to USD was $ -0.0021549497.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Oobit to USD was $ -0.0091229179.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Oobit to USD was $ -0.001494816228008536.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00090184134720173
|-3.97%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0021549497
|-9.89%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0091229179
|-41.89%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001494816228008536
|-6.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Oobit: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.73%
-3.97%
-11.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Oobit (OBT) is a financial services provider that has developed a cryptocurrency payments gateway solution powered by blockchain. Its products and underlying technologies facilitate the fast and easy execution of crypto-to-fiat transactions by people and businesses around the world. Promote the everyday utility of digital assets while addressing the unmet needs of >1b global citizens. Oobit is harnessing crypto to felicitate a connection to traditional finance. Oobit was launched in 2017 with a simple yet ambitious aim: to increase cryptocurrency adoption in everyday life. Oobit’s native token (OBT) runs on the Ethereum blockchain. OBT is the fuel that runs the Oobit ecosystem — enabling fast and secure payments and transfers while maintaining crypto-to-fiat transactions at low fees. What Makes OBT Unique? Oobit (OBT), enables cross-border payments. The Oobit ecosystem is fueled by OBT, offering a wide range of rewards, perks, and benefits, applicable to its holders by offsetting transaction fees when making direct payments at almost any POS globally, buying crypto assets, sending crypto, or converting crypto. The company's core value is the ecosystem enabling crypto payments globally, simply, fast, efficient, and at a low cost How Is the Oobit Network Secured? The OBT token runs on the Ethereum blockchain. The OBT token is a standard version ERC-20 token. The platform also functions as a secure MPC and Cold wallet backed by GK8 military-grade security and hosts its OBT tokens. Where Can You Buy OBT? Swapping crypto or Buying OBT with a credit card on the Oobit App, swapping USDT for OBT on PancakeSwap, Receiving OBT through Community Airdrops Winning OBT through Contests
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 OBT to AUD
A$0.0350625317
|1 OBT to GBP
￡0.0178579354
|1 OBT to EUR
€0.0209068512
|1 OBT to USD
$0.02177797
|1 OBT to MYR
RM0.0977830853
|1 OBT to TRY
₺0.7748601726
|1 OBT to JPY
¥3.4028078125
|1 OBT to RUB
₽2.2200462618
|1 OBT to INR
₹1.8848833035
|1 OBT to IDR
Rp357.0158445168
|1 OBT to PHP
₱1.2722690074
|1 OBT to EGP
￡E.1.095431891
|1 OBT to BRL
R$0.1324100576
|1 OBT to CAD
C$0.0313602768
|1 OBT to BDT
৳2.6458055753
|1 OBT to NGN
₦33.869098944
|1 OBT to UAH
₴0.916852537
|1 OBT to VES
Bs1.17601038
|1 OBT to PKR
Rs6.0677780014
|1 OBT to KZT
₸11.553213085
|1 OBT to THB
฿0.7472021507
|1 OBT to TWD
NT$0.7134462972
|1 OBT to CHF
Fr0.0198179527
|1 OBT to HKD
HK$0.1694326066
|1 OBT to MAD
.د.م0.2186508188