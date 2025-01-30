nick Price (NICK)
The live price of nick (NICK) today is 0.00185817 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.86M USD. NICK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key nick Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 229.71K USD
- nick price change within the day is +1.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.92M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NICK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NICK price information.
During today, the price change of nick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of nick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of nick to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of nick to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.69%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of nick: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.48%
+1.69%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Through its innovative context-aware Inference Synthesis mechanism, Allora's self-improving, decentralized AI network outperforms traditional monolithic models. Unlike basic networks that combine individual predictions without context, Allora uses a forecasting task where AI agents predict the performance of each other's models under current conditions. This approach significantly enhances accuracy, as shown in the provided chart. The dotted black line represents the performance of a basic network, while the solid black line shows the enhanced accuracy achieved by Allora's method. By allowing AI agents to forecast and adjust based on contextual factors, Allora continually improves its predictions, demonstrating a substantial reduction in error over time.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NICK to AUD
A$0.002973072
|1 NICK to GBP
￡0.001486536
|1 NICK to EUR
€0.0017838432
|1 NICK to USD
$0.00185817
|1 NICK to MYR
RM0.0081573663
|1 NICK to TRY
₺0.0664853226
|1 NICK to JPY
¥0.2864740689
|1 NICK to RUB
₽0.1824165489
|1 NICK to INR
₹0.160917522
|1 NICK to IDR
Rp29.9704796751
|1 NICK to PHP
₱0.1083870561
|1 NICK to EGP
￡E.0.0933730425
|1 NICK to BRL
R$0.0109817847
|1 NICK to CAD
C$0.0026757648
|1 NICK to BDT
৳0.2264551779
|1 NICK to NGN
₦2.8719689703
|1 NICK to UAH
₴0.0775971792
|1 NICK to VES
Bs0.10591569
|1 NICK to PKR
Rs0.5180206326
|1 NICK to KZT
₸0.963275328
|1 NICK to THB
฿0.0626389107
|1 NICK to TWD
NT$0.0609851394
|1 NICK to CHF
Fr0.001672353
|1 NICK to HKD
HK$0.0144751443
|1 NICK to MAD
.د.م0.0186188634