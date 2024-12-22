Nacho the Kat Price (NACHO)
The live price of Nacho the Kat (NACHO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.49M USD. NACHO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nacho the Kat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 94.06K USD
- Nacho the Kat price change within the day is -2.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 287.00B USD
During today, the price change of Nacho the Kat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Nacho the Kat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Nacho the Kat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Nacho the Kat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.20%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-37.28%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-59.34%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Nacho the Kat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.01%
-2.20%
-29.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Nacho the Kat is the first fair-launch KRC20 token on Kaspa, designed to bridge the gap between crypto enthusiasts and the technical brilliance of the Kaspa ecosystem. With a mission to foster decentralization, transparency, and community-driven governance, Nacho empowers individuals to engage in Kaspa's growing ecosystem. All 287 billion NACHO tokens were fairly minted by the community at a network fee of 1 Kaspa per mint, with the final supply minted in under 24 hours. NACHO is now fully in circulation and has a passionate and expanding community.
