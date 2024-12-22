MemeCoinGirl Price (MIKO)
The live price of MemeCoinGirl (MIKO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 107.04K USD. MIKO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MemeCoinGirl Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.96 USD
- MemeCoinGirl price change within the day is -3.83%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
During today, the price change of MemeCoinGirl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MemeCoinGirl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MemeCoinGirl to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MemeCoinGirl to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.83%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-80.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MemeCoinGirl: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-3.83%
-25.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MemeCoinGirl ($MIKO) is a meme coin project that aims to be fully decentralized. Created by an individual, not a foundation, all tokens were added to the liquidity pool upon creation, and then burned, with ownership renounced. This ensures that the project operates in a truly decentralized manner, without any central authority or control. MemeCoinGirl's purpose is to foster a community-driven culture around meme coins, promoting a decentralized environment where all participants grow together. The total supply of $MIKO tokens is 100 billion, with no reserved tokens for foundations or team members, emphasizing a community-first approach.
