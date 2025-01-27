Lily Price (LIY)
The live price of Lily (LIY) today is 0.00185112 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LIY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Lily Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 388.89K USD
- Lily price change within the day is -22.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Lily to USD was $ -0.000526428010080503.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Lily to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Lily to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Lily to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000526428010080503
|-22.14%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Lily: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
-22.14%
-61.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Lily project is a next-generation live commerce with web3 token incentive protocol. Lily aims to unify the web3 commerce market in the A.P.A.C. market. Through the Lily platform, users can interact with creators, purchase goods, and earn token incentives. We achieved three important things past two quarters til now. First, we successfully closed our fundraising and team setup. Second, we had a strong community. Third, we’re ready to launch our services. Our CEO is a bilingual influencer in several APAC regions. Also we have a strong and active web3 community. Keep growing our community and listing more exchanges are the most important part of the upcoming year.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LIY to AUD
A$0.0029432808
|1 LIY to GBP
￡0.001480896
|1 LIY to EUR
€0.001758564
|1 LIY to USD
$0.00185112
|1 LIY to MYR
RM0.0080893944
|1 LIY to TRY
₺0.0661034952
|1 LIY to JPY
¥0.2883674736
|1 LIY to RUB
₽0.181779984
|1 LIY to INR
₹0.1599923016
|1 LIY to IDR
Rp29.8567700136
|1 LIY to PHP
₱0.1081794528
|1 LIY to EGP
￡E.0.0930558024
|1 LIY to BRL
R$0.0109771416
|1 LIY to CAD
C$0.0026471016
|1 LIY to BDT
৳0.2262253752
|1 LIY to NGN
₦2.8833600456
|1 LIY to UAH
₴0.07774704
|1 LIY to VES
Bs0.10366272
|1 LIY to PKR
Rs0.5170548384
|1 LIY to KZT
₸0.9606202128
|1 LIY to THB
฿0.0625493448
|1 LIY to TWD
NT$0.0607352472
|1 LIY to CHF
Fr0.001666008
|1 LIY to HKD
HK$0.0144202248
|1 LIY to MAD
.د.م0.0185112