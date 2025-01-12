What is LEPER (LEPER)

$LEPER, a fair-launch memecoin on Solana. No presales, no early investors—just pure, meme-driven madness. Larry the Leper, Pepe’s long-lost Irish cousin, always had luck on his side. Born with a pint in one hand and a deck of cards in the other, he moved from one questionable bet to the next, never afraid to gamble it all. Whether it was betting everything on a horse called "Sure Thing" (which, spoiler alert, rarely was) or waking up with hangovers that could knock out McGregor, Larry the LEPER somehow always managed to come out on top. But horses were just the beginning—crypto was where the real money lay. Larry had crushed it so hard by diving into obscure memecoins that he was practically the Barren Wuffett of the degen world. While others slept, Larry was up at 3 a.m., wagering his entire net worth on coins named after dogs and frogs, watching them either skyrocket to the moon or crash harder than his love life. Now, Larry's gearing up for the next big thing: He's inviting others to join him on this wild ride as they take $LEPER on a journey to become the hottest coin on the block.

