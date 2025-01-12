Junkcoin (JKC) is a community-driven blockchain and memecoin born in 2013 as one of the earliest forks of Litecoin. Its 2013's baseline was "Designed to fail" and is now: "Designed to fail in 2013, failed to fail in 2024". Originally created as a humorous experiment in the early days of crypto, Junkcoin has since evolved into a fully functional blockchain that enables secure value transfers, the creation of ordinals, and merge-mining alongside Litecoin. Relaunched on November 2024 from its block zero of May 2013, Junkcoin celebrates the origins of memecoins while also providing a practical and efficient network. As an ancestor of Dogecoin (via Luckycoin, which forked from Junkcoin), it embodies the experimental and chaotic nature of early crypto, proving that even “junk” can be valuable when powered by a passionate community!

Disclaimer

