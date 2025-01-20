JOJO Price (JOJO)
The live price of JOJO (JOJO) today is 0.156153 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. JOJO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key JOJO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 358.90 USD
- JOJO price change within the day is -2.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the JOJO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate JOJO price information.
During today, the price change of JOJO to USD was $ -0.0037595222748475.
In the past 30 days, the price change of JOJO to USD was $ -0.0083538888.
In the past 60 days, the price change of JOJO to USD was $ -0.0301886847.
In the past 90 days, the price change of JOJO to USD was $ -0.03938388524361282.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0037595222748475
|-2.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0083538888
|-5.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0301886847
|-19.33%
|90 Days
|$ -0.03938388524361282
|-20.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of JOJO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.13%
-2.35%
-1.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
JOJO is a decentralized perpetual contract trading platform building on Base Network, using an off-chain matching and on-chain settlement order book model. JOJO balances liquidity and composability, providing professional traders with a smooth, fast, low-cost trading experience and hedging capabilities for other DeFi protocols. JOJO is an exceptional choice due to its superior liquidity, low fees, innovative multi-collateral mechanism, cross-margin system, and flexible subaccounts. The Smart Contract Order (SCO) system ensures efficient trade execution with a hybrid liquidity model and an order book that combines off-chain matching and on-chain settlement. JOJO offers competitive fees, with a transaction fee of -0.01% for makers and 0.03% for takers, unmatched in the market. The multi-collateral feature supports various interest-bearing assets, allowing users to earn profits while trading. The cross-margin system enhances capital efficiency by sharing the same margin account across all positions. Additionally, JOJO's subaccount design caters to experienced traders by offering flexible asset management and multiple trading strategies.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
