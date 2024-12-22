ITO Price ($ITO)
The live price of ITO ($ITO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 677.82K USD. $ITO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ITO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.86K USD
- ITO price change within the day is -11.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 409.17B USD
During today, the price change of ITO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ITO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ITO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ITO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-67.54%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-62.09%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ITO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.03%
-11.56%
-39.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$ITO was $NEIRO's first name before it was adopted by Kabosu Mama. $ITO was the second ever token deployed by the same deployer of $NEIRO CTO just 1 day after. Proof of Neiro deployer origin can be found on the blockchain here : NEIRO deployment https://etherscan.io/tx/0x8285217afc01c75b316fe5e2edabd31ef225b7bceb1bb8556c44778b47ee90d6 ITO deployment https://etherscan.io/tx/0x91d91f8d8c51e05b7c99677c5e2a853cb3739cadee7bd1afefa1115bdbce3ac2
