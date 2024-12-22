IMPT Price (IMPT)
The live price of IMPT (IMPT) today is 0.00540158 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.72M USD. IMPT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key IMPT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 686.61K USD
- IMPT price change within the day is -2.98%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.24B USD
During today, the price change of IMPT to USD was $ -0.000166211581102166.
In the past 30 days, the price change of IMPT to USD was $ +0.0004999227.
In the past 60 days, the price change of IMPT to USD was $ +0.0012075097.
In the past 90 days, the price change of IMPT to USD was $ +0.003052430802061088.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000166211581102166
|-2.98%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004999227
|+9.26%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0012075097
|+22.35%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003052430802061088
|+129.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of IMPT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
-2.98%
-13.32%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
IMPT connects users with hundreds of impactful environmental projects around the world with the purpose to reduce carbon emissions and help our planet. IMPT also engages thousands of the largest retail brands that allocate a specific percentage of sale margin for environmental projects. It is accumulated in users’ accounts in the form of IMPT tokens. The users accumulate these tokens till they reach the necessary amount of the carbon credit of their choice. As a result, users can continue with their normal shopping while helping the planet.
|1 IMPT to AUD
A$0.0085885122
|1 IMPT to GBP
￡0.0042672482
|1 IMPT to EUR
€0.005131501
|1 IMPT to USD
$0.00540158
|1 IMPT to MYR
RM0.02430711
|1 IMPT to TRY
₺0.1900816002
|1 IMPT to JPY
¥0.8450231752
|1 IMPT to RUB
₽0.5560386452
|1 IMPT to INR
₹0.4588102052
|1 IMPT to IDR
Rp87.1222458674
|1 IMPT to PHP
₱0.3177749514
|1 IMPT to EGP
￡E.0.2748323904
|1 IMPT to BRL
R$0.0328416064
|1 IMPT to CAD
C$0.0077242594
|1 IMPT to BDT
৳0.6428420358
|1 IMPT to NGN
₦8.3486280322
|1 IMPT to UAH
₴0.2256239966
|1 IMPT to VES
Bs0.27548058
|1 IMPT to PKR
Rs1.4974800234
|1 IMPT to KZT
₸2.8250803558
|1 IMPT to THB
฿0.1842478938
|1 IMPT to TWD
NT$0.1762535554
|1 IMPT to CHF
Fr0.0048074062
|1 IMPT to HKD
HK$0.0419702766
|1 IMPT to MAD
.د.م0.0541238316