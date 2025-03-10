Geoff ราคา (GEOFF)
ราคาสดของ Geoff (GEOFF) วันนี้คือ 0 USD มีมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันอยู่ที่ $ 368.63K USD ราคา GEOFF เป็น USD จะอัปเดตแบบเรียลไทม์
ผลการดำเนินงานตลาด Geoff หลัก:
- ปริมาณการซื้อขาย 24 ชม. คือ $ 30.41K USD
- Geoffการเปลี่ยนแปลงราคาภายในวันนั้น -37.03%
- มีอุปทานหมุนเวียน 1.00B USD
รับการอัปเดตราคาแบบเรียลไทม์ของราคา GEOFF เป็น USD บน MEXC ติดตามข้อมูลและการวิเคราะห์ตลาดล่าสุด สิ่งนี้ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการตัดสินใจซื้อขายอย่างชาญฉลาดในตลาดสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่มีการเปลี่ยนแปลงอย่างรวดเร็ว MEXC คือแพลตฟอร์มสำหรับคุณเพื่อรับข้อมูลราคา GEOFF ที่แม่นยำ
ในช่วงวันนี้การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Geoff เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ -0.0002168538817647
ในช่วง 30 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Geoff เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 60 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Geoff เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
ในช่วง 90 วันที่ผ่านมา การเปลี่ยนแปลงราคา Geoff เป็น USD เท่ากับ $ 0
|ระยะเวลา
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|วันนี้
|$ -0.0002168538817647
|-37.03%
|30 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|60 วัน
|$ 0
|--
|90 วัน
|$ 0
|--
ค้นพบการวิเคราะห์ราคาล่าสุดของ Geoff: ระดับต่ำและสูง 24 ชั่วโมง, ATH และการเปลี่ยนแปลงรายวัน:
+1.96%
-37.03%
-37.59%
เจาะลึกสถิติตลาด: มูลค่าตลาด ปริมาณ 24 ชม. และอุปทาน:
Launched on 14 February 2025 by a developer who previously guided Kendu Inu to a reported market capitalization of USD 280 million, $GEOFF is a meme-oriented token on the Ethereum blockchain. The project centers on humor, personal branding, and community engagement rather than technical innovation or extensive utility. Its creator, who has chosen to disclose personal identity, emphasizes transparency and a straightforward approach, distinguishing $GEOFF from meme coins that rely heavily on speculative mechanisms or intricate features. No Utility, No Complex Features $GEOFF’s defining characteristic is its intentional lack of utility. The project does not offer staking, governance, or other common DeFi functionalities. Instead, it underscores the cultural and social appeal of internet memes, aiming to build a community around lighthearted content rather than promising advanced technology or revenue-sharing models. The absence of a formal roadmap reflects this philosophy; the token’s value proposition focuses on entertainment and collective participation, rather than the pursuit of long-term adoption in traditional use cases. Ethereum as the Chosen Network By launching on Ethereum, $GEOFF leverages the widespread adoption and familiarity of the ERC-20 token standard. This decision allows for seamless integration with decentralized exchanges (DEXs), popular wallet applications, and other well-known tools within the broader Ethereum ecosystem. While the project does not claim to implement cutting-edge smart contracts or innovative protocols, the solidity of Ethereum’s underlying network offers a degree of reliability and security that can be reassuring to meme-coin enthusiasts. Personal Branding and Doxxed Developer The developer’s decision to be doxxed—revealing personal identity—stands out in a meme-coin market often characterized by anonymity. This openness aims to foster trust among participants who might be cautious about projects lacking verifiable track records. By highlighting experience in a previous meme coin that reportedly reached a nine-figure market cap, the developer positions $GEOFF as a venture led by someone with a degree of familiarity in navigating meme-driven markets. However, it is also stated that the new token is purely a personal-branded community coin, free from elaborate promises or attached functionalities. Community-Focused Strategy Since $GEOFF does not offer tangible utility or a complex feature set, community-building is at the forefront of the project’s agenda. The team prioritizes social media presence, promotional activities, and regular updates to keep participants informed about token distribution, liquidity status, and upcoming community-driven events. This approach aligns with the broader meme-coin trend, where humor, social sharing, and collective energy often drive engagement and trading volume more than foundational technology. Contract Address and Transparency $GEOFF operates under the Ethereum contract address 0xAe3013789C836345Dfd63a9DF713E3c23fB3A664, offering public verification of token details and transactions. According to the team, being transparent about the contract’s contents and parameters is a priority. This transparency extends to communication channels, where the developer and community members frequently interact, discuss token-related topics, and share memes. Although the project’s scope is limited to entertainment, the team views these open lines of communication as essential for sustaining interest in a low-utility coin. Summary In essence, $GEOFF is a meme-centric cryptocurrency launched on Ethereum, guided by a doxxed developer with prior meme-coin experience. It presents itself as a simple, humor-driven project without utility, advanced features, or a detailed roadmap. By focusing on personal branding and community interactions, $GEOFF seeks to capture the casual appeal of internet culture, relying on the shared amusement of its holders rather than promising transformative technology or long-term use cases.
MEXC คือศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้มากกว่า 10 ล้านคนทั่วโลก ได้รับการยกย่องว่าเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยนที่มีการเลือกโทเค็นที่มากที่สุด การแสดงรายการโทเค็นที่รวดเร็วที่สุด และค่าธรรมเนียมการซื้อขายที่ต่ำที่สุดในตลาด เข้าร่วม MEXC ทันทีเพื่อสัมผัสกับสภาพคล่องชั้นยอดและค่าธรรมเนียมที่มีการแข่งขันสูงที่สุดในตลาด!
ราคาสกุลเงินดิจิทัลอาจมีความเสี่ยงทางการตลาดและความผันผวนของราคาสูง คุณควรลงทุนในโครงการและผลิตภัณฑ์ที่คุณคุ้นเคยและเข้าใจถึงความเสี่ยงที่เกี่ยวข้อง คุณควรพิจารณาประสบการณ์การลงทุน สถานะทางการเงิน วัตถุประสงค์ในการลงทุน และความสามารถในการรับความเสี่ยงอย่างรอบคอบ และปรึกษาที่ปรึกษาทางการเงินอิสระก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุนใดๆ เนื้อหานี้ไม่ควรตีความว่าเป็นคำแนะนำทางการเงิน ผลการดำเนินงานในอดีตไม่สามารถบ่งชี้ผลการดำเนินงานในอนาคตได้อย่างน่าเชื่อถือ มูลค่าการลงทุนของคุณอาจเพิ่มขึ้นหรือลดลง และคุณอาจไม่ได้รับเงินที่ลงทุนไปคืน คุณเป็นผู้รับผิดชอบแต่เพียงผู้เดียวสำหรับการตัดสินใจลงทุนของคุณ MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อการสูญเสียใด ๆ ที่คุณอาจประสบ สำหรับข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมโปรดอ่านเงื่อนไขการใช้งานและคำเตือนความเสี่ยงของเรา โปรดทราบด้วยว่าข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องกับสกุลเงินดิจิทัลที่กล่าวถึงข้างต้นซึ่งนำเสนอที่นี่ (เช่น ราคาสดปัจจุบัน) ขึ้นอยู่กับแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม ข้อมูลเหล่านี้จะถูกนำเสนอให้กับคุณบนพื้นฐาน "ตามที่เป็น" และเพื่อจุดประสงค์ในการให้ข้อมูลเท่านั้น โดยจะไม่มีการรับรองหรือการรับประกันใดๆ ทั้งสิ้น ลิงก์ที่ให้ไปยังเว็บไซต์ของบุคคลที่สามไม่ได้อยู่ภายใต้การควบคุมของ MEXC MEXC จะไม่รับผิดชอบต่อความน่าเชื่อถือและความถูกต้องแม่นยำของไซต์บุคคลที่สามดังกล่าวและเนื้อหาของไซต์เหล่านั้น
|1 GEOFF เป็น AUD
A$--
|1 GEOFF เป็น GBP
￡--
|1 GEOFF เป็น EUR
€--
|1 GEOFF เป็น USD
$--
|1 GEOFF เป็น MYR
RM--
|1 GEOFF เป็น TRY
₺--
|1 GEOFF เป็น JPY
¥--
|1 GEOFF เป็น RUB
₽--
|1 GEOFF เป็น INR
₹--
|1 GEOFF เป็น IDR
Rp--
|1 GEOFF เป็น PHP
₱--
|1 GEOFF เป็น EGP
￡E.--
|1 GEOFF เป็น BRL
R$--
|1 GEOFF เป็น CAD
C$--
|1 GEOFF เป็น BDT
৳--
|1 GEOFF เป็น NGN
₦--
|1 GEOFF เป็น UAH
₴--
|1 GEOFF เป็น VES
Bs--
|1 GEOFF เป็น PKR
Rs--
|1 GEOFF เป็น KZT
₸--
|1 GEOFF เป็น THB
฿--
|1 GEOFF เป็น TWD
NT$--
|1 GEOFF เป็น CHF
Fr--
|1 GEOFF เป็น HKD
HK$--
|1 GEOFF เป็น MAD
.د.م--
|1 GEOFF เป็น MXN
$--