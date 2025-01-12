fug Price (FUG)
The live price of fug (FUG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 29.49K USD. FUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key fug Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 74.77 USD
- fug price change within the day is +0.59%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.88M USD
Get real-time price updates of the FUG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of fug to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of fug to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of fug to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of fug to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.59%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-50.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-92.80%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of fug: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
+0.59%
-16.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Fug is a frog meme coin Solana, captivating users with its mascot fug the frog. What started as a simple project logo quickly transformed into a beloved symbol, inspiring an ever-growing community and an explosion of creative content. The fug community thrives on sharing their creations, flooding the internet with memes, jokes, and witty wordplay that celebrate fug’s quirky charm. As a fun and accessible community token, fug welcomes everyone to join in on the excitement. The movement has sparked a trend of replacing everyday verbs with “fug,” leading to a lot of clever and humorous expressions that spread the word far and wide. In essence, fug is more than just a meme coin—it’s a movement centered around laughter, creativity, and a shared love for a funny frog.
