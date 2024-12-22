Frogs Price ($FROGS)
The live price of Frogs ($FROGS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 99.11K USD. $FROGS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Frogs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 918.33 USD
- Frogs price change within the day is -4.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69T USD
Get real-time price updates of the $FROGS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $FROGS price information.
During today, the price change of Frogs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Frogs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Frogs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Frogs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.54%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-67.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Frogs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.98%
-4.54%
-43.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
On October 18, 2024, Frogs organized a fair mint event involving 42,069 addresses, consuming approximately 122.3 ETH in gas fees which was burned automatically. With no venture capital, no pre-reserves, and no insider trading, this approach sets a new standard for meme token issuance. Frogs’ rise demonstrates that fairness and decentralization remain the core demands of traders. More than just a meme token, Frogs is what we call a cult. Looking forward, Frogs is poised to inspire more projects to adopt similar fair issuance models, driving positive change in the Ethereum ecosystem and the broader crypto market.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 $FROGS to AUD
A$--
|1 $FROGS to GBP
￡--
|1 $FROGS to EUR
€--
|1 $FROGS to USD
$--
|1 $FROGS to MYR
RM--
|1 $FROGS to TRY
₺--
|1 $FROGS to JPY
¥--
|1 $FROGS to RUB
₽--
|1 $FROGS to INR
₹--
|1 $FROGS to IDR
Rp--
|1 $FROGS to PHP
₱--
|1 $FROGS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 $FROGS to BRL
R$--
|1 $FROGS to CAD
C$--
|1 $FROGS to BDT
৳--
|1 $FROGS to NGN
₦--
|1 $FROGS to UAH
₴--
|1 $FROGS to VES
Bs--
|1 $FROGS to PKR
Rs--
|1 $FROGS to KZT
₸--
|1 $FROGS to THB
฿--
|1 $FROGS to TWD
NT$--
|1 $FROGS to CHF
Fr--
|1 $FROGS to HKD
HK$--
|1 $FROGS to MAD
.د.م--