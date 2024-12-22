What is Frencoin (FREN)

Frencoin is the cryptocurrency and community for frens to transact with positivity, kindness, and wholesomeness. Frencoin was born crypto winter 2023 from seasoned GPU miners and software developers who dreamed for a memecoin with more than a contract address. Frencoin is free of rugpull dynamics, ASIC schemes, and premine antics which are all too common in the cryptospace. Frencoin is an advanced configuration blockchain and platform built on a fork of the Bitcoin and GPU hardened Ravencoin code. Key changes are faster block times, increased transactions per second, greater number of coins issued, and Dogecoin distribution halving schedule. Frencoin is free and open source. All Frencoin (FRENS) are fairly issued being mined publicly and transparently using Proof of Work (POW) with no private, public, founder, or developer allocation set aside. Frencoin is intended to prioritize security, user control, privacy, and censorship resistance. It is open to use and development in any jurisdiction. May all be inspired by Apu Apustaja, Frens, and Frencoin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Frencoin (FREN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website