Forj Price (BONDLY)
The live price of Forj (BONDLY) today is 0.001771 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.74M USD. BONDLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Forj Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 175.20K USD
- Forj price change within the day is -4.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 983.62M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BONDLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BONDLY price information.
During today, the price change of Forj to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Forj to USD was $ -0.0002110844.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Forj to USD was $ -0.0002817701.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Forj to USD was $ -0.000610493557524683.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0002110844
|-11.91%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002817701
|-15.91%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000610493557524683
|-25.63%
Discover the latest price analysis of Forj: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.35%
-4.74%
-18.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
About Forj A subsidiary of Animoca Brands, Forj delivers leading Web3 products and technologies that create unique fan experiences for creators. A truly end-to-end solution, Forj is the next frontier of fan engagement through its use of NFTs, metaverse protocols, and blockchain tech to bring fans closer to their favorite creator brands in Music, Entertainment, Gaming and beyond. With major partnerships including influencer Logan Paul, Grammy-nominated musician Lewis Capaldi, and leading creator platform Spring, Forj has an enviable track-record of success in the sector. Forj-owned brands include metaverse infrastructure project Metaprints and leading GameFi project PolkaPets. For more information visit www.forj.network
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BONDLY to AUD
A$0.00281589
|1 BONDLY to GBP
￡0.00139909
|1 BONDLY to EUR
€0.00168245
|1 BONDLY to USD
$0.001771
|1 BONDLY to MYR
RM0.0079695
|1 BONDLY to TRY
₺0.06232149
|1 BONDLY to JPY
¥0.27705524
|1 BONDLY to RUB
₽0.18230674
|1 BONDLY to INR
₹0.15042874
|1 BONDLY to IDR
Rp28.56451213
|1 BONDLY to PHP
₱0.10418793
|1 BONDLY to EGP
￡E.0.09010848
|1 BONDLY to BRL
R$0.01076768
|1 BONDLY to CAD
C$0.00253253
|1 BONDLY to BDT
৳0.21076671
|1 BONDLY to NGN
₦2.73723989
|1 BONDLY to UAH
₴0.07397467
|1 BONDLY to VES
Bs0.090321
|1 BONDLY to PKR
Rs0.49097433
|1 BONDLY to KZT
₸0.92625071
|1 BONDLY to THB
฿0.06040881
|1 BONDLY to TWD
NT$0.05778773
|1 BONDLY to CHF
Fr0.00157619
|1 BONDLY to HKD
HK$0.01376067
|1 BONDLY to MAD
.د.م0.01774542