Fold Price (FLD)
The live price of Fold (FLD) today is 0.00243712 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.50M USD. FLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Fold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.86K USD
- Fold price change within the day is -8.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.02B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Fold to USD was $ -0.000218962872004729.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Fold to USD was $ +0.0041588853.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Fold to USD was $ +0.0046697424.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Fold to USD was $ +0.0010791720828639537.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000218962872004729
|-8.24%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0041588853
|+170.65%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0046697424
|+191.61%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0010791720828639537
|+79.47%
Discover the latest price analysis of Fold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.49%
-8.24%
-41.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$FLD is the token that powers the entire LabNinety1 ecosystem. NFT token "miners" through Ninety1NFT allow for the fair distribution of $FLD over a 26 year emission schedule. These NFTs are auto-staked, as is $FLD. Selected LPs are qualified for staking emissions as well and can be staked on the Ninety1.io dAPP. The initial ciculating supply of $FLD was ZERO. There are no team tokens, presales, or unlocks.
|1 FLD to AUD
A$0.0038750208
|1 FLD to GBP
￡0.0019253248
|1 FLD to EUR
€0.002315264
|1 FLD to USD
$0.00243712
|1 FLD to MYR
RM0.01096704
|1 FLD to TRY
₺0.0857622528
|1 FLD to JPY
¥0.3812630528
|1 FLD to RUB
₽0.2508771328
|1 FLD to INR
₹0.2070089728
|1 FLD to IDR
Rp39.3083815936
|1 FLD to PHP
₱0.1433757696
|1 FLD to EGP
￡E.0.1240006656
|1 FLD to BRL
R$0.0148176896
|1 FLD to CAD
C$0.0034850816
|1 FLD to BDT
৳0.2900416512
|1 FLD to NGN
₦3.7667883008
|1 FLD to UAH
₴0.1017985024
|1 FLD to VES
Bs0.12429312
|1 FLD to PKR
Rs0.6756427776
|1 FLD to KZT
₸1.2746381312
|1 FLD to THB
฿0.0831301632
|1 FLD to TWD
NT$0.0795232256
|1 FLD to CHF
Fr0.0021690368
|1 FLD to HKD
HK$0.0189364224
|1 FLD to MAD
.د.م0.0244199424