Farcaster Flower Price (FLOWER)
The live price of Farcaster Flower (FLOWER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 34.37K USD. FLOWER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Farcaster Flower Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.02 USD
- Farcaster Flower price change within the day is -0.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the FLOWER to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Farcaster Flower to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Farcaster Flower to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Farcaster Flower to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Farcaster Flower to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-16.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+19.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Farcaster Flower: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.09%
-0.02%
-12.88%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first flower token in the Farcaster protocol. More than just a meme. Flower will build Social ecosystem together. FLOWER will be connected to various social products of the Farcaster protocol for tipping on social platforms, entertainment interaction, ecosystem construction, ecological cooperation, etc.
