DexNet Price (DEXNET)
The live price of DexNet (DEXNET) today is 0.065078 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 26.07M USD. DEXNET to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DexNet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 499.62K USD
- DexNet price change within the day is -1.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 400.08M USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEXNET to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of DexNet to USD was $ -0.00112407690199941.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DexNet to USD was $ +0.0058121552.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DexNet to USD was $ +0.0100070050.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DexNet to USD was $ +0.007337954980221054.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00112407690199941
|-1.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0058121552
|+8.93%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0100070050
|+15.38%
|90 Days
|$ +0.007337954980221054
|+12.71%
Discover the latest price analysis of DexNet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-1.69%
-17.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DexNet is a decentralized peer-to-peer network with its own independent node communication channels. Unlike the classic architecture, DexNet provides access to decentralized services such as the cloud or mobile communications without dedicated servers.
