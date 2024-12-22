Dexalot Price (ALOT)
The live price of Dexalot (ALOT) today is 1.002 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 53.43M USD. ALOT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Dexalot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 478.17K USD
- Dexalot price change within the day is -1.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 53.34M USD
During today, the price change of Dexalot to USD was $ -0.014167124077957.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dexalot to USD was $ +0.1337383428.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dexalot to USD was $ +0.3966131430.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dexalot to USD was $ +0.4730065646243967.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.014167124077957
|-1.39%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1337383428
|+13.35%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3966131430
|+39.58%
|90 Days
|$ +0.4730065646243967
|+89.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of Dexalot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.21%
-1.39%
-15.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dexalot is a decentralized exchange that brings the look and feel of traditional centralized exchanges without compromising on decentralization and transparency. Dexalot implements an on-chain central limit order book for its trade pairs on the Avalanche platform. Dexalot allows for users to trade ERC20 tokens supported on the C-Chain against the blockchain native currency AVAX or against other supported ERC20 tokens.
