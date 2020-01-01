โทเคโนมิกส์ Cronos ID (CROID)
Cronos ID is a decentralised identity and communication layer built on Cronos chain. On a broad level, Cronos ID will give users the ability to send and receive information on-chain, powered by human-readable identifiers.
To achieve this, Cronos ID is powered by 3 key subprotocols:
- Starting with our Domains, every user will have a unique on-chain identity, allowing you to find friends and exchange crypto with ease
- The Notifications service will help the community keep track of key protocol events, alerts, NFT bids and more - gone are the days of manually checking your DApps for bids or collateral factors.
- Finally, by leveraging Messaging, users and projects will be able to connect and communicate with each other in a safe and verifiable environment.
Tokenomics & Utility
$CROID is Cronos ID’s native and governance token to be utilised in Cronos ID’s broader ecosystem.
Domain Subscription Module Users may utilize this module to register or extend their ownership over specific domains. Users will pay in $CRO or $CROID, the native underlying chain and native protocol tokens respectively, and may receive discounts based on the durations of their domain registrations
Rewards Pool Cronos ID domain holders can deposit their $CROID into maturity vaults to earn $CROID rewards. Users can choose between a 1-month, 9-months, 24-months, and 48-months maturity vaults to lock their $CROID. They will be rewarded with $CROID and $wCRO as staking rewards.
Cronos ID concluded its public sale on Nov 17th and started its emission on Nov 18th. $CROID is currently available for trading on VVS Finance at https://vvs.finance/swap
Read more about Cronos ID at https://docs.cronosid.xyz/
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Cronos ID (CROID)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Cronos ID (CROID) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Cronos ID (CROID): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Cronos ID (CROID) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นCROID สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น CROID ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ CROID แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น CROIDกัน!
