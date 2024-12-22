Circuits of Value Price (COVAL)
The live price of Circuits of Value (COVAL) today is 0.00207106 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.70M USD. COVAL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Circuits of Value Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 25.50K USD
- Circuits of Value price change within the day is +14.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.78B USD
Get real-time price updates of the COVAL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate COVAL price information.
During today, the price change of Circuits of Value to USD was $ +0.00025787.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Circuits of Value to USD was $ -0.0000212631.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Circuits of Value to USD was $ -0.0001669206.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Circuits of Value to USD was $ -0.0005672909721135874.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00025787
|+14.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000212631
|-1.02%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0001669206
|-8.05%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0005672909721135874
|-21.50%
Discover the latest price analysis of Circuits of Value: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.04%
+14.22%
-17.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Emblem Vault is the NFT platform that enables cross-chain transfers of any digital asset, and $COVAL is the fuel that powers it all!
|1 COVAL to AUD
A$0.0032929854
|1 COVAL to GBP
￡0.0016361374
|1 COVAL to EUR
€0.001967507
|1 COVAL to USD
$0.00207106
|1 COVAL to MYR
RM0.00931977
|1 COVAL to TRY
₺0.0728806014
|1 COVAL to JPY
¥0.3239966264
|1 COVAL to RUB
₽0.2131949164
|1 COVAL to INR
₹0.1759158364
|1 COVAL to IDR
Rp33.4041888718
|1 COVAL to PHP
₱0.1218404598
|1 COVAL to EGP
￡E.0.1053755328
|1 COVAL to BRL
R$0.0125920448
|1 COVAL to CAD
C$0.0029616158
|1 COVAL to BDT
৳0.2464768506
|1 COVAL to NGN
₦3.2010096254
|1 COVAL to UAH
₴0.0865081762
|1 COVAL to VES
Bs0.10562406
|1 COVAL to PKR
Rs0.5741599638
|1 COVAL to KZT
₸1.0831850906
|1 COVAL to THB
฿0.0706438566
|1 COVAL to TWD
NT$0.0675786878
|1 COVAL to CHF
Fr0.0018432434
|1 COVAL to HKD
HK$0.0160921362
|1 COVAL to MAD
.د.م0.0207520212