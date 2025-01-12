CertaiK by Virtuals Price (CERTAI)
The live price of CertaiK by Virtuals (CERTAI) today is 0.00419174 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.18M USD. CERTAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CertaiK by Virtuals Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 71.95K USD
- CertaiK by Virtuals price change within the day is +3.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 997.20M USD
During today, the price change of CertaiK by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.00015321.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CertaiK by Virtuals to USD was $ +0.0126599291.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CertaiK by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CertaiK by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00015321
|+3.79%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0126599291
|+302.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CertaiK by Virtuals: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.46%
+3.79%
-42.22%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CertaiK is a smart contract auditing agent built on Virtuals. It can provide direct audits on Solidity or Rust code through our web app on top of providing security analysis and live audits for trending projects on Twitter. We want to make smart contract auditing more accessible and equitable for everyone by providing free AI audits through CertaiK along with it's associated platforms. The movement to bring smart contract exploits to zero through 24/7 auditing and monitoring of on-chain security begins with CertaiK.
