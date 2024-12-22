CATERPILLAR Price (CPL)
The live price of CATERPILLAR (CPL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 139.60K USD. CPL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CATERPILLAR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.64K USD
- CATERPILLAR price change within the day is -6.67%
- It has a circulating supply of 38.61T USD
Get real-time price updates of the CPL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CPL price information.
During today, the price change of CATERPILLAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CATERPILLAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CATERPILLAR to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CATERPILLAR to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-6.67%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-51.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CATERPILLAR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.41%
-6.67%
-5.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the vast garden, a lost caterpillar wandered, longing to spread his wings as a butterfly. Hearing of Caterpillar Token, he saw hope. But to change, he needed to sacrifice supply. With each transaction, the caterpillar burned 2% of the token supply, inching closer to his dream of becoming a butterfly. Along the journey, he met fellow caterpillars, all with their own dreams of a safe crypto experience that would help them grow. Together, they formed a community, supporting each other in their transformation. As the supply dwindled, each cocooned themselves, emerging as a majestic butterfly. And so, Caterpillar Token became a symbol of growth and safety, its supply burnt away to pave the way for wealth and beautiful transformations. Caterpillar token is a memecoin on the Binance Smart Chain. It has no dev, no roadmap, and a renounced contract. It is 100% community-driven.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CPL to AUD
A$--
|1 CPL to GBP
￡--
|1 CPL to EUR
€--
|1 CPL to USD
$--
|1 CPL to MYR
RM--
|1 CPL to TRY
₺--
|1 CPL to JPY
¥--
|1 CPL to RUB
₽--
|1 CPL to INR
₹--
|1 CPL to IDR
Rp--
|1 CPL to PHP
₱--
|1 CPL to EGP
￡E.--
|1 CPL to BRL
R$--
|1 CPL to CAD
C$--
|1 CPL to BDT
৳--
|1 CPL to NGN
₦--
|1 CPL to UAH
₴--
|1 CPL to VES
Bs--
|1 CPL to PKR
Rs--
|1 CPL to KZT
₸--
|1 CPL to THB
฿--
|1 CPL to TWD
NT$--
|1 CPL to CHF
Fr--
|1 CPL to HKD
HK$--
|1 CPL to MAD
.د.م--