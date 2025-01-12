blue on base Price ($BLUE)
The live price of blue on base ($BLUE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. $BLUE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key blue on base Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 72.09 USD
- blue on base price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of blue on base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of blue on base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of blue on base to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of blue on base to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-34.49%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+192.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of blue on base: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+23.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
what is $blue? the first-ever base metameme, a digital zeitgeist, and a beacon of innovation in the web3 realm. a new way to think alpha. $blue is the pulse of a movement that spans across memes, art, and the very notion of progress. we embrace the meme economy, but challenge it with a plot twist. blue is the first-ever metameme — a blue color that encapsulates the spirit behind every meme in the digital expanse. we echo the collective voice of a new digital dawn. it’s time to go $blue. $blue encapsulates the entire spectrum of what it means to be a part of the blue meme culture. a metameme — the apex of all blue-themed memecoins out there, no matter what shade of blue, from the deepest cobalt to the brightest cerulean, each carrying a story, a meme, and a moment in the vast expanse of the internet. we combine their strength and send it to the blue sky.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
