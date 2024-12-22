BitSong Price (BTSG)
The live price of BitSong (BTSG) today is 0.01160461 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.40M USD. BTSG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitSong Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.27K USD
- BitSong price change within the day is -5.05%
- It has a circulating supply of 120.49M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BTSG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BTSG price information.
During today, the price change of BitSong to USD was $ -0.00061818501395722.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitSong to USD was $ -0.0039429981.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitSong to USD was $ -0.0054333224.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitSong to USD was $ -0.014529514016509348.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00061818501395722
|-5.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0039429981
|-33.97%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0054333224
|-46.82%
|90 Days
|$ -0.014529514016509348
|-55.59%
Discover the latest price analysis of BitSong: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.29%
-5.05%
-22.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitSong is a distributed (open source) blockchain music ecosystem born in December 2017, to create a decentralized and trustless hub that interconnects the various market players. Our mission is to decentralize the music sector by simplifying the bureaucracy as much as possible in order to offer artists a meritocratic, transparent, fast and intermediary-free earning model and users a new way to listen to music and earn money. BitSong is not a streaming platform but a real decentralized ecosystem of services and an active community of artists, music providers and fans (listeners) that aims to become the only point of reference within the digital music market.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BTSG to AUD
A$0.0184513299
|1 BTSG to GBP
￡0.0091676419
|1 BTSG to EUR
€0.0110243795
|1 BTSG to USD
$0.01160461
|1 BTSG to MYR
RM0.052220745
|1 BTSG to TRY
₺0.4083662259
|1 BTSG to JPY
¥1.8154251884
|1 BTSG to RUB
₽1.1945785534
|1 BTSG to INR
₹0.9856955734
|1 BTSG to IDR
Rp187.1711028283
|1 BTSG to PHP
₱0.6826992063
|1 BTSG to EGP
￡E.0.5904425568
|1 BTSG to BRL
R$0.0705560288
|1 BTSG to CAD
C$0.0165945923
|1 BTSG to BDT
৳1.3810646361
|1 BTSG to NGN
₦17.9359691699
|1 BTSG to UAH
₴0.4847245597
|1 BTSG to VES
Bs0.59183511
|1 BTSG to PKR
Rs3.2171460303
|1 BTSG to KZT
₸6.0693270761
|1 BTSG to THB
฿0.3958332471
|1 BTSG to TWD
NT$0.3786584243
|1 BTSG to CHF
Fr0.0103281029
|1 BTSG to HKD
HK$0.0901678197
|1 BTSG to MAD
.د.م0.1162781922