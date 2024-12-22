BITCOIN Act Price (BTCACT)
The live price of BITCOIN Act (BTCACT) today is 0.02672568 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 267.26K USD. BTCACT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BITCOIN Act Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.61K USD
- BITCOIN Act price change within the day is -10.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
During today, the price change of BITCOIN Act to USD was $ -0.00304747443659499.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BITCOIN Act to USD was $ -0.0227905026.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BITCOIN Act to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BITCOIN Act to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00304747443659499
|-10.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0227905026
|-85.27%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BITCOIN Act: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.31%
-10.23%
-46.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Bitcoin Act will allow the US govt to buy 1m #Bitcoin over 5 years. Max-Bidding! $BTCACT Let’s put America on sound financial footing and pass the Bitcoin Act. We can pass the Bitcoin Act in the first 100 days of Trump Administration” - Senator Lummis Senator Lummis’ #BitcoinAct proposes a strategic national Bitcoin reserve to strengthen U.S. financial stability by leveraging revalued gold reserves and reallocating Fed funds. A bold step towards cementing #Bitcoin’s role in national strategy and financial innovation.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
