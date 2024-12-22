Bifrost Price (BFC)
The live price of Bifrost (BFC) today is 0.04397176 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 61.19M USD. BFC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Bifrost Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.94M USD
- Bifrost price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.39B USD
During today, the price change of Bifrost to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Bifrost to USD was $ -0.0029627204.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Bifrost to USD was $ +0.0018564569.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Bifrost to USD was $ +0.00488117791112807.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0029627204
|-6.73%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0018564569
|+4.22%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00488117791112807
|+12.49%
Discover the latest price analysis of Bifrost: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
-0.15%
-14.69%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bifrost Token (BFC) is the currency of the DApps in the Bifrost Multichain Ecosystem. Developers pay BFC for using the multichain middleware to develop and operate their DApps.
|1 BFC to AUD
A$0.0699150984
|1 BFC to GBP
￡0.0347376904
|1 BFC to EUR
€0.041773172
|1 BFC to USD
$0.04397176
|1 BFC to MYR
RM0.19787292
|1 BFC to TRY
₺1.5473662344
|1 BFC to JPY
¥6.8789421344
|1 BFC to RUB
₽4.5264529744
|1 BFC to INR
₹3.7349612944
|1 BFC to IDR
Rp709.2218361928
|1 BFC to PHP
₱2.5868586408
|1 BFC to EGP
￡E.2.2372831488
|1 BFC to BRL
R$0.2673483008
|1 BFC to CAD
C$0.0628796168
|1 BFC to BDT
৳5.2330791576
|1 BFC to NGN
₦67.9623125384
|1 BFC to UAH
₴1.8367004152
|1 BFC to VES
Bs2.24255976
|1 BFC to PKR
Rs12.1902910248
|1 BFC to KZT
₸22.9976701976
|1 BFC to THB
฿1.4998767336
|1 BFC to TWD
NT$1.4347985288
|1 BFC to CHF
Fr0.0391348664
|1 BFC to HKD
HK$0.3416605752
|1 BFC to MAD
.د.م0.4405970352