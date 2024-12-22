BiFi Price (BIFI)
The live price of BiFi (BIFI) today is 0.0024314 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.42M USD. BIFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BiFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 157.51K USD
- BiFi price change within the day is +1.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 584.82M USD
During today, the price change of BiFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BiFi to USD was $ -0.0003897894.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BiFi to USD was $ +0.0001951582.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BiFi to USD was $ +0.000086451504505375.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.79%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003897894
|-16.03%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001951582
|+8.03%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000086451504505375
|+3.69%
Discover the latest price analysis of BiFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.26%
+1.79%
-9.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BiFi token serves multiple functions on BiFi’s multichain DeFi platform. It can be used as a governance token, used to vote on proposals to enhance or submit proposals for BiFi. It can also be used as a currency to pay for multichain DeFi services on BiFi and used in services on BiFi.
