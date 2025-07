ข้อมูล Beer Frog (FROG)

Beer Frog is a meme project inspired by Matt Furies first frog, presented on his website mattfurie.com on April 16 2004. The idea that this blue eyed frog with blue eyes and a beer belly was the first Matt drew was reason enough to dedicate a token to him. Beer Frog is basically the Nestor of Matt Furie memes. Also known as the FrogFather (referenced to DogeFather - Elon Musk). The project also is a hommage to the original creator, Matt Furie.