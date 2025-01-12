Axelar Wrapped Ether Price (AXLETH)
The live price of Axelar Wrapped Ether (AXLETH) today is 3,271.64 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AXLETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Axelar Wrapped Ether Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 13.21K USD
- Axelar Wrapped Ether price change within the day is +1.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AXLETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AXLETH price information.
During today, the price change of Axelar Wrapped Ether to USD was $ +33.14.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Axelar Wrapped Ether to USD was $ -532.9629153960.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Axelar Wrapped Ether to USD was $ +125.6924828320.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Axelar Wrapped Ether to USD was $ +731.0413278552948.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +33.14
|+1.02%
|30 Days
|$ -532.9629153960
|-16.29%
|60 Days
|$ +125.6924828320
|+3.84%
|90 Days
|$ +731.0413278552948
|+28.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Axelar Wrapped Ether: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.16%
+1.02%
-10.26%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? axlETH is a wrapped, multi-chain representation of Ethereum. For each unit of axlETH, there is a unit of ETH locked in an Axelar Gateway on Ethereum. axlETH is secured by a dynamic validator set running delegated Proof-of-Stake, which holds key shares in the Axelar Gateways via multi-party cryptography. Acquire axlETH in three ways: Swap via liquid pairs on any of the DEXs listed here. Swap via Squid, a cross-chain liquidity router built on Axelar. Mint via Satellite, a cross-chain bridge built by Axelar How is axlETH secured? Like all Axelar-wrapped assets, axlETH's security depends on a dynamic validator set (numbering 75 at this writing), running delegated proof-of-stake. In other words, Axelar secures cross-chain communication using the same approach as many of the chains it connects. Units of axlETH are minted when a user deposits USDC into a Gateway contract on the Ethereum chain. Axelar's decentralized validator set secures these Gateways via key shares in a multiparty cryptography scheme. Here's a brief explanation of Gateways and how they are secured, from the "Learn More" section of the Axelar documentation: Once a cross-chain message is initiated by a dApp user, its first stop is to interact with an Axelar Gateway. On each chain connected to Axelar network, a Gateway is deployed. On EVM chains, it is a smart contract address. On Cosmos and other non-EVM chains, it is an application with logic and the ability to communicate with Axelar network. This Gateway is used to receive messages from a connected dApp and send them into the Axelar network for routing to any connected chain. The Gateway is controlled by a key, which is held jointly by all Axelar validators. This is accomplished through a multiparty cryptography scheme, where the key is divided into many pieces, called key shares. Each validator holds many key shares, and the amount of shares is dictated by the amount AXL tokens staked with the validator.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AXLETH to AUD
A$5,300.0568
|1 AXLETH to GBP
￡2,650.0284
|1 AXLETH to EUR
€3,173.4908
|1 AXLETH to USD
$3,271.64
|1 AXLETH to MYR
RM14,689.6636
|1 AXLETH to TRY
₺115,816.056
|1 AXLETH to JPY
¥515,839.4788
|1 AXLETH to RUB
₽332,496.7732
|1 AXLETH to INR
₹281,917.2188
|1 AXLETH to IDR
Rp53,633,434.0416
|1 AXLETH to PHP
₱193,026.76
|1 AXLETH to EGP
￡E.165,217.82
|1 AXLETH to BRL
R$20,022.4368
|1 AXLETH to CAD
C$4,711.1616
|1 AXLETH to BDT
৳400,874.0492
|1 AXLETH to NGN
₦5,096,004.6132
|1 AXLETH to UAH
₴138,946.5508
|1 AXLETH to VES
Bs173,396.92
|1 AXLETH to PKR
Rs915,143.1408
|1 AXLETH to KZT
₸1,734,688.9608
|1 AXLETH to THB
฿113,460.4752
|1 AXLETH to TWD
NT$108,324.0004
|1 AXLETH to CHF
Fr2,977.1924
|1 AXLETH to HKD
HK$25,453.3592
|1 AXLETH to MAD
.د.م33,010.8476