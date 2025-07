ข้อมูล Away From Keyboard (AFK)

Away From Keyboard ($AFK) is a deflationary token on Solana deployed securely via moneyglitch. Every buy/sell/transfer has a 5% tax - 100% of tax is burned from supply permanently. Away From Keyboard ($AFK), a pure tax burn token, offers key advantages over non-deflationary tokens: 1) No reward-based sell pressure, 2) Scarcity increases as supply shrinks, 3) Incentivizes long-term holding, & 4) Your % share of supply grows just by holding. $AFK offers strong deflationary tokenomics backed by a unique brand.