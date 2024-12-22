AVINOC Price (AVINOC)
The live price of AVINOC (AVINOC) today is 0.03932724 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 6.57M USD. AVINOC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AVINOC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.75K USD
- AVINOC price change within the day is +29.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 167.02M USD
During today, the price change of AVINOC to USD was $ +0.00895893.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AVINOC to USD was $ -0.0069558679.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AVINOC to USD was $ -0.0159580226.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AVINOC to USD was $ -0.04252333789535702.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00895893
|+29.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0069558679
|-17.68%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0159580226
|-40.57%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04252333789535702
|-51.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of AVINOC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.51%
+29.50%
-1.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AVINOC is a consistent, integrated and permissionless base data layer for decentralized, transparent and worldwide coordination of business flights within the general aviation, to achieve optimal utilization and reduce costs significantly. Every user involved in AVINOC possesses a local copy of all relevant data. This creates new opportunities for global, direct, permissionless, and fast communication between participants involved in the complex aviation business. AVINOC makes all necessary information of availability of staff and equipment visible in a decentralized manner. Efforts for communication and coordination can be reduced to a minimum or, in most cases, they can be totally eliminated.
