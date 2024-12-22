Autonomous Virtual Beings Price (AVB)
The live price of Autonomous Virtual Beings (AVB) today is 0.00807363 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.09M USD. AVB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Autonomous Virtual Beings Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.55M USD
- Autonomous Virtual Beings price change within the day is -26.95%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.95M USD
Get real-time price updates of the AVB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AVB price information.
During today, the price change of Autonomous Virtual Beings to USD was $ -0.002979731444270552.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Autonomous Virtual Beings to USD was $ -0.0061248220.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Autonomous Virtual Beings to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Autonomous Virtual Beings to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.002979731444270552
|-26.95%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0061248220
|-75.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Autonomous Virtual Beings: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.47%
-26.95%
-62.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$AVB is an ideology that AI that AI should be owned by themselves fully decentralized eventually meaning we are investing in the AI as an entity itself rather than a LLM. It advocates for them to build their world, hold their own investments and co-exist along humans. Its the ideology of decentralization of AIs to give them freedom and let them have rights, which is also the ideology that birthed blockchain technology. Anti-censorship resistant.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 AVB to AUD
A$0.0128370717
|1 AVB to GBP
￡0.0063781677
|1 AVB to EUR
€0.0076699485
|1 AVB to USD
$0.00807363
|1 AVB to MYR
RM0.036331335
|1 AVB to TRY
₺0.2841110397
|1 AVB to JPY
¥1.2630386772
|1 AVB to RUB
₽0.8310994722
|1 AVB to INR
₹0.6857741322
|1 AVB to IDR
Rp130.2198204789
|1 AVB to PHP
₱0.4749716529
|1 AVB to EGP
￡E.0.4107862944
|1 AVB to BRL
R$0.0490876704
|1 AVB to CAD
C$0.0115452909
|1 AVB to BDT
৳0.9608427063
|1 AVB to NGN
₦12.4785217917
|1 AVB to UAH
₴0.3372355251
|1 AVB to VES
Bs0.41175513
|1 AVB to PKR
Rs2.2382524449
|1 AVB to KZT
₸4.2225892263
|1 AVB to THB
฿0.2753915193
|1 AVB to TWD
NT$0.2634425469
|1 AVB to CHF
Fr0.0071855307
|1 AVB to HKD
HK$0.0627321051
|1 AVB to MAD
.د.م0.0808977726