Aurox Price (URUS)
The live price of Aurox (URUS) today is 2.72 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.32M USD. URUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Aurox Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.33K USD
- Aurox price change within the day is -0.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 484.33K USD
Get real-time price updates of the URUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate URUS price information.
During today, the price change of Aurox to USD was $ -0.013829715973827.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Aurox to USD was $ +0.1958565920.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Aurox to USD was $ +0.4236448960.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Aurox to USD was $ +0.154373955698322.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.013829715973827
|-0.50%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1958565920
|+7.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4236448960
|+15.58%
|90 Days
|$ +0.154373955698322
|+6.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Aurox: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.79%
-0.50%
-8.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is Urus? Urus is a De-Fi token powering Aurox, a unique crypto trading terminal used by thousands of traders worldwide. Aurox's goal is to massively simplify crypto trading and help all crypto traders make trading decisions with more confidence. To achieve this mission, Aurox team created proprietary alerts and indicators (including accurate buy and sell signals) and innovative lending and trading protocols. Urus token helps Aurox users in multiple ways: Tokens can be staked in order to access Aurox’s proprietary alerts and indicators, which help both new and experienced crypto traders in their trading decisions; Tokens will also power Autox lend and Aurox trade protocols, two easy-to-use lending and trading Aurox features. What is Aurox Lend/Trade? Aurox Lend is a DeFi protocol that allows a lender to earn one of the highest annual percentage yields on the market, while keeping their ability to withdraw at any time. Aurox trade allows you to borrow directly from Aurox lend and trade without having to transfer funds to an outside exchange. Also, Aurox Trade aggregates order books from multiple exchanges and places orders on the lowest price one. This allows Aurox Trade to deliver the deepest order book and highest liquidity. With virtually no marketing, influencer partnership or funding, URUS' price soared days after its launch, after the community tested the potential of Aurox. About the team: Aurox founders are experienced entrepreneurs who generated 7-figures in revenue in their previous online businesses. They saw the potential of crypto trading and self-funded Aurox to welcome everybody to profitable crypto trading. When building Aurox, they used no venture capital, no loans, and in the case of the Urus token, no pre-sales. With Aurox, the token holders will feel safe, knowing the token has not been manipulated. If anything, the token economic structure was designed to make sure that not even the team can dump the tokens on the general public. How can you buy Urus? You can get Urus from Uniswap, Pancake Swap, Bilaxy and Aurox. How much URUS is in circulation? There are 1 million tokens in circulation. What makes URUS different? URUS has some distinct advantages that will appeal to investors as soon as the word spreads out: It powers a unique and useful product that makes crypto trading easier and more accessible for more people; Helps new investors join the crypto ecosystem that’s still in its infancy, which means that more and more people will join Aurox and Urus as the crypto space matures; Founded and ran by solid team of entrepreneurs with impressive track-records in digital businesses; With only 1m tokens in circulation, URUS is bound to have less fluctuation that most coins; Has an active community of holders, retail investors and Aurox users. Thousands of users currently utilize the Aurox platform and its innovative features. With the help of its token, the team’s goal is to both simplify and improve the crypto trading world.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 URUS to AUD
A$4.3248
|1 URUS to GBP
￡2.1488
|1 URUS to EUR
€2.584
|1 URUS to USD
$2.72
|1 URUS to MYR
RM12.24
|1 URUS to TRY
₺95.7168
|1 URUS to JPY
¥425.5168
|1 URUS to RUB
₽279.9968
|1 URUS to INR
₹231.0368
|1 URUS to IDR
Rp43,870.9616
|1 URUS to PHP
₱160.0176
|1 URUS to EGP
￡E.138.3936
|1 URUS to BRL
R$16.5376
|1 URUS to CAD
C$3.8896
|1 URUS to BDT
৳323.7072
|1 URUS to NGN
₦4,204.0048
|1 URUS to UAH
₴113.6144
|1 URUS to VES
Bs138.72
|1 URUS to PKR
Rs754.0656
|1 URUS to KZT
₸1,422.5872
|1 URUS to THB
฿92.7792
|1 URUS to TWD
NT$88.7536
|1 URUS to CHF
Fr2.4208
|1 URUS to HKD
HK$21.1344
|1 URUS to MAD
.د.م27.2544