Welcome to $ABC a test token deployed by Walter - BSC Business Developer 👷‍♂️ Community owned

Business developer of BNB Chain named Walter interacted with AI agent named SentiAI on X. Out of curiosity Walter asked to deploy a test token named $ABC. The AI agent launched the token publicly after the developer's interaction on X. Token received approval of community because of the simple ticker $ABC, thus demand increased and volume spiked. Developer claimed the $ABC is just a test. Which we love.

Deployed through SentiAi a new BSC AI Agent