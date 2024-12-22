AAG Price (AAG)
The live price of AAG (AAG) today is 0.00114399 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 627.22K USD. AAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AAG Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 406.64 USD
- AAG price change within the day is -4.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 548.28M USD
During today, the price change of AAG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of AAG to USD was $ -0.0005151356.
In the past 60 days, the price change of AAG to USD was $ +0.0007196882.
In the past 90 days, the price change of AAG to USD was $ +0.00074618036950625154.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.35%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005151356
|-45.02%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0007196882
|+62.91%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00074618036950625154
|+187.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of AAG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.47%
-4.35%
+34.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AAG is a web3 infrastructure company focused on providing software that helps simplify interactions with blockchain applications and the Metaverse for both mainstream users and traditional companies. AAG provides a secure and easy-to-use MetaOne® wallet, as well as infrastructure software, such as a cross-chain search engine and Saakuru blockchain for enterprise companies. With the belief that education is the key to unlock the potential of web3, AAG is also exploring the concept of Learn-and-Earn with the mission of enabling economic opportunities worldwide via the Metaverse economy. AAG aims to bring 1 billion people into the Metaverse economy by 2030.
|1 AAG to AUD
A$0.0018189441
|1 AAG to GBP
￡0.0009037521
|1 AAG to EUR
€0.0010867905
|1 AAG to USD
$0.00114399
|1 AAG to MYR
RM0.005147955
|1 AAG to TRY
₺0.0402570081
|1 AAG to JPY
¥0.1789657956
|1 AAG to RUB
₽0.1177623306
|1 AAG to INR
₹0.0971705106
|1 AAG to IDR
Rp18.4514490297
|1 AAG to PHP
₱0.0673009317
|1 AAG to EGP
￡E.0.0582062112
|1 AAG to BRL
R$0.0069554592
|1 AAG to CAD
C$0.0016359057
|1 AAG to BDT
৳0.1361462499
|1 AAG to NGN
₦1.7681395041
|1 AAG to UAH
₴0.0477844623
|1 AAG to VES
Bs0.05834349
|1 AAG to PKR
Rs0.3171483477
|1 AAG to KZT
₸0.5983182099
|1 AAG to THB
฿0.0390214989
|1 AAG to TWD
NT$0.0373283937
|1 AAG to CHF
Fr0.0010181511
|1 AAG to HKD
HK$0.0088888023
|1 AAG to MAD
.د.م0.0114627798