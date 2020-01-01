โทเคโนมิกส์ Toshi (TOSHI)
ข้อมูล Toshi (TOSHI)
Toshi is the Face of Base & Brian Armstrong's beloved cat named after Satoshi Nakamoto. A BASE native project committed to bringing billions onchain.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Toshi (TOSHI)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Toshi (TOSHI) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Toshi (TOSHI)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น TOSHI หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Toshi is a memecoin, toolkit, and protocol designed for the Base blockchain, offering open-source tools for token creation, fundraising, liquidity management, and more. However, the current availability of direct, structured data on its core token economic parameters in quantitative databases is limited. Below is a comprehensive analysis combining available protocol information, industry best practices, and critical observations regarding its mechanics.
Issuance Mechanism
At present, no structured or quantitative data regarding the detailed issuance mechanism of Toshi (such as initial circulating supply, distribution schedule, minting method, or inflation policy) is available in standard analytics sources. This suggests that:
- Toshi likely follows memecoin standards—often launched with a fixed or capped initial supply, distributed all at once or in large tranches.
- Issuance could have occurred through an initial liquidity event, pre-mine, or community distribution, but specifics are not confirmed in available databases.
Allocation Mechanism
No verifiable allocation table exists in standard unlock or tokenomics datasets for Toshi. Typical allocation categories might include:
- Community/airdrop
- Team/developers
- Ecosystem incentives or growth funds
- DEX liquidity or reserves
However, due to data unavailability, exact percentages, amounts, or categories remain undisclosed in authoritative data feeds. This calls for caution and underscores the importance of reviewing official Toshi documentation or community disclosures for up-to-date allocations.
Usage & Incentive Mechanism
Structured database sources do not currently provide details on Toshi’s usage or incentive mechanisms. Based on its toolkit ecosystem, possible avenues include:
- Payment of fees for using toolkit modules (multi-sending, token creation, liquidity locks).
- Earning incentives for participating in fundraising or liquidity provision.
- Utility as the primary currency within its DEX (Toshi Swap) or launchpad environment.
- Community governance, if implemented.
Real usage patterns should be corroborated by on-chain data or primary protocol literature.
Locking Mechanism
There is no evidence of formal on-chain locking events, vesting contracts, or allocation category locks for Toshi in standard unlock datasets. This may mean:
- Either all tokens were distributed without vesting constraints (common for memecoins), or
- Data is not yet standardized or reported to primary analytics platforms.
If Toshi offers token locks via its own toolkit, it may be used by external projects rather than for the Toshi token itself.
Unlocking Time and Schedules
- No historical or scheduled token unlocks for Toshi are recorded in current analytics pipelines.
- This absence typically aligns with tokens launched in their entirety, with little to no locked allocations.
Table: Key Tokenomics Parameters
|Parameter
|Description / Data Availability
|Issuance Mechanism
|Not available; likely fixed supply or one-time issuance
|Allocation Categories
|Not disclosed; typical categories possible but unverified
|Usage Mechanisms
|Not available; probably utility within the toolkit and DEX
|Locking Mechanism
|No evidence of formal locking or vesting in analytics databases
|Unlocking Schedule
|No data; likely immediately circulating or non-vested
Summary & Recommendations
- The lack of structured, third-party-verified tokenomics data suggests Toshi may operate with “fair launch” or “meme launch” standards, prioritizing simplicity and rapid distribution.
- For detailed and up-to-date token economics—including actual allocation, usage breakdowns, and any vesting—consult Toshi’s official website, GitHub repositories, audited contract code, or announcements from the project team.
- Investors and developers should exercise heightened due diligence: memecoins often have minimal tokenomic constraints and transparency compared to mainstream protocols.
Actionable Insight:
Given the absence of externally validated tokenomic detail for Toshi, always verify claims via direct sources before engaging with ecosystem products or tokens. Consider the risk profile typical for meme-sector launches with limited locking or vesting mechanisms.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Toshi (TOSHI): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Toshi (TOSHI) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นTOSHI สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TOSHI ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TOSHI แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TOSHIกัน!
