โทเคโนมิกส์ SUI (SUI)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ SUI (SUI) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล SUI (SUI)

Sui is a first-of-its-kind Layer 1 blockchain and smart contract platform designed from the bottom up to make digital asset ownership fast, private, secure, and accessible to everyone. Its object-centric model, based on the Move programming language, enables parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets. With horizontally scalable processing and storage, Sui supports a wide range of applications with unrivaled speed at low cost. Sui is a step-function advancement in blockchain and a platform on which creators and developers can build amazing, user-friendly experiences.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://sui.io/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://docs.sui.io/
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://suiexplorer.com/

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา SUI (SUI)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ SUI (SUI) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 13.08B
อุปทานรวม:
$ 10.00B
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 3.46B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 37.85B
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 5.82
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.36434978773897353
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 3.7847
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ SUI (SUI)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น SUI หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

Sui is a Layer-1 blockchain with a native token, SUI, designed for network security, transaction fees, and ecosystem incentives. The total maximum supply is 10 billion SUI.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Genesis Supply: All 10 billion SUI tokens were minted at genesis.
  • Unlocking: Tokens are subject to various vesting and unlocking schedules depending on allocation category. There is no ongoing inflation; all supply is distributed via unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Max SupplyUnlocking Details
Community Reserve50%~29.6% unlocked at TGE, 1-month cliff, then monthly unlocks for 6.9 years
Early Contributors20%1-year cliff, then 17.8% unlock, followed by monthly unlocks for 6 years
Investors (Series A & B)14%Series A: 1-year cliff, 69.4% unlock, then 1 year monthly vesting
Series B: 1-year cliff, 33.3% unlock, then 2 years monthly vesting
Mysten Labs Treasury10%6-month cliff, then linear monthly unlocks for 6.5 years
Community Access Program & Testers6%~28.6% unlocked at TGE, then linear monthly unlocks for 13 months
Stake Subsidies~3.5%~3.51% unlocked at TGE, rest unlocks monthly for 7 years
Undisclosed Recipient~52.2%5.22B SUI scheduled for unlock after 2030 (details undisclosed)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fees are split between validators (computation) and a Storage Fund (long-term validator rewards).
  • Staking: SUI holders can stake tokens to operate validators or delegate to validators, earning rewards from transaction fees and, initially, from a reward subsidy pool.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Large allocations are reserved for ecosystem development, grants, and community programs.
  • Liquidity Provision: SUI is used for creating trading pools (e.g., DeepBook), with fees paid in SUI.
  • Governance: While not yet active, SUI is intended for future governance participation.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to cliffs (periods with no unlocks) followed by linear or monthly unlocks.
  • Staking Lock: Tokens staked for validator operation are locked for the duration of the staking period.
  • Withdrawal Penalties: Early withdrawal from staking may incur penalties, redistributed to other stakers.

Unlocking Time

  • Initial Unlocks: At mainnet launch (TGE), a portion of each allocation is unlocked instantly.
  • Cliffs: Ranging from 1 month (Community Reserve) to 1 year (Early Contributors, Investors).
  • Linear/Monthly Unlocks: After cliffs, tokens unlock monthly over periods ranging from 13 months (Community Access) to 7 years (Stake Subsidies).
  • Long-Term Vesting: Some allocations (notably the undisclosed recipient) are locked until after 2030.

Example Unlocking Table

Allocation CategoryCliff PeriodInitial UnlockMonthly Unlock DurationNotable Details
Community Reserve1 month~29.6%6.9 yearsManaged by Sui Foundation
Early Contributors1 year17.8%6 years
Series A Investors1 year69.4%1 year
Series B Investors1 year33.3%2 years
Mysten Labs Treasury6 months0%6.5 years
Community AccessNone~28.6%13 months
Stake SubsidiesNone~3.51%7 years
Undisclosed Recipient>7 years0%After 20305.22B SUI, details undisclosed

Historical and Future Unlocks

  • 2024: Major unlocks for private investors and team, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation.
  • 2025: Continued monthly unlocks for all major categories.
  • 2030+: Some allocations remain locked until after 2030, ensuring a long-term, gradual increase in circulating supply.

Implications and Analysis

  • Gradual Unlocks: The extended vesting and unlock schedules are designed to prevent sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term ecosystem growth.
  • Ecosystem Focus: The largest allocation is for the community and ecosystem, supporting grants, development, and user incentives.
  • Staking and Security: Staking rewards and penalties encourage active participation and network security.
  • Transparency: While most allocations and schedules are public, a significant portion (undisclosed recipient) remains opaque, which may warrant further scrutiny.

Summary Table: SUI Token Allocation & Unlocking

Category% of SupplyCliffInitial UnlockUnlock PeriodNotes
Community Reserve50%1 month~29.6%6.9 years (monthly)Sui Foundation managed
Early Contributors20%1 year17.8%6 years (monthly)
Investors (A & B)14%1 year69.4%/33.3%1-2 years (monthly)Series A/B different schedules
Mysten Labs Treasury10%6 months0%6.5 years (monthly)
Community Access/Testers6%None~28.6%13 months (monthly)
Stake Subsidies~3.5%None~3.51%7 years (monthly)
Undisclosed Recipient~52.2%>7 years0%After 2030Details undisclosed

Key Takeaways

  • Sui’s token economics are structured for long-term sustainability, ecosystem growth, and network security.
  • Unlocking is phased and diversified across stakeholders, with the largest allocations supporting the community and ecosystem.
  • The presence of a large, undisclosed allocation post-2030 is a notable caveat for transparency.

All data current as of July 2025. For the most up-to-date details, refer to official Sui Foundation releases and Messari research.

โทเคโนมิกส์ SUI (SUI): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ SUI (SUI) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นSUI สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น SUI ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ SUI แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น SUIกัน!

วิธีการซื้อ SUI

สนใจเพิ่ม SUI (SUI) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ SUI รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย

ประวัติราคา SUI (SUI)

การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา SUI ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค

การคาดการณ์ราคา SUI

อยากรู้ว่า SUI จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา SUI ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT: วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดของคุณสำหรับคริปโต!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน